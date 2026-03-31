Did you witness collision near Radstock?

A pedestrian has required hospital treatment following a collision involving a black Lexus south of Radstock and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the A362 Frome Road at about 1.45am on Monday 23 March. The collision happened between the junction of Knobsbury Lane and the A366.

The pedestrian, who is a man in his 50s, sustained injuries that are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The Lexus driver is assisting our enquiries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage from the area at about the same time of the incident.

If you can assist our enquiries, please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5226079379.