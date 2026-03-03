Drink driver disqualified for 23 months after crashing into sign

A swerving drink driver who crashed into a one-way sign and put other road users at risk has been disqualified from driving for nearly two years.

Anthony Muiru, 32, of Fishponds, Bristol, was nearly four times the drink drive limit when he was pulled over and arrested on Winterstoke Road just before midnight on Friday 16 January.

He pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle over the specified limit and was sentenced to a 23-month driving disqualification, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs totalling £732, and a victim surcharge of £261 at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 24 February.

He registered 136mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath when he was required to give a sample at the roadside. The legal limit is 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

PC Ben Tucker, officer in the case, said: “When I stopped Muiru and conducted a roadside breath test, he provided one of the highest levels I have ever seen. His standard of driving reflected this level of intoxication. “He didn’t give way at junctions, crashed into a ‘one way’ road sign, and careered over a pavement before coming to a stop. This undoubtably put other road users at risk, including myself. “We welcome this sentence as it is one less careless driver whose careless actions put others at risk. Drink and drug driving is one of highest contributors to the Fatal Five offences and robust action will be taken where this is identified.”

The Fatal Five: Leading factors in fatal and serious injury collisions

Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.

We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:

Excess speed Failure to wear a seatbelt Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel Drink and drug driving Careless driving

Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.

Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.