Four sentenced for roles in smuggling items into HMP Guys Marsh

Four people have been sentenced for their roles in a ‘deliberate, criminal enterprise’ which resulted in a significant number of prohibited items and drugs being smuggled into HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.

Matthew Langdown, 36, of Severn Road, Ferndown, Dorset, Brian Grady, 39, of no fixed abode, Paul O’Shea, 43, of Wick Road, Bristol, and Kady Griffin, 34, of Goulston Walk, Bristol, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 30 March.

Langdown pleaded guilty to conspiring to convey prohibited articles into a prison, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and misconduct in a public office and will serve concurrent custodial sentences totalling four-and-a-half years.

Grady pleaded guilty to conspiring to convey prohibited articles into a prison and will serve four years in prison, O’Shea also admitted conspiring to convey prohibited articles into a prison and will serve a 23-month custodial sentence. Griffin was convicted of the same offence and received an 18-month term of imprisonment which was suspended for two years.

All four were charged in April last year for their roles in the conspiracy to smuggle prohibited items (Drugs, mobile phones, and SIM cards) into HMP Guys Marsh, and the charges covered the period between January and September 2023.

Grady, a prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh, arranged for contraband items to be smuggled into the prison by Langdown, a prison officer at the same prison who used protein powder tubs to bypass security checks before Grady distributed the contraband items to other prisoners.

O’Shea and Griffin assisted the enterprise from outside the prison by providing Langdown with the items to take into the prison and by collecting payments from associates of the inmates who were purchasing the items from Grady within the prison.

Enquiries established that on nine occasions between January and August 2023, O’Shea or Griffin met Langdown in several locations in Dorset and Wiltshire for the purpose of handing Langdown the prohibited items to take into the prison or to pass him money for doing so.

Financial enquiries identified payments totalling over £60,000 made into the bank accounts of Griffin and O’Shea which were shown to have come from accounts of associates of serving inmates at HMP Guys Marsh and, in some cases, from bank accounts in the name of the inmates themselves.

Additional financial enquiries showed a number of payments had been made via Western Union from O’Shea to Langdown totalling thousands of pounds.

On 26 September 2023, Langdown and Griffin were arrested from their home addresses on suspicion of being part of a conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into the prison.

A search of the home address of O’Shea on the same morning found a protein powder tub containing the following items:

Thousands of Capsules which were later examined and found to be Pregabalin (a Class C drug)

22 Smart Phones

20 Sim Cards

20 Charging Cables

4G Router

The items are estimated to have a value in prison of between £90,000 and £190,000.

On a mobile phone belonging to Langdown, evidence was found indicating that he was also involved in the supply of cocaine to others outside of the prison.