Investigation into fatal collision near Bristol

An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision near Bristol yesterday evening (Saturday 7 March).

We were called at around 7.45pm to a two-vehicle collision on the A370 at Yanley, near Long Ashton.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel on the scene, the drivers of both cars sadly died. Both families have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this time.

Two specialist family liaison officers are offering their support to both families.

Two further vehicles were involved in the collision, but thankfully no one was serious hurt.

The road was closed between Colliters Way Roundabout and the junction with B3130 Barrow Street, but reopened this afternoon (Sunday 8 March).

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or the moments leading up to it, please call us.