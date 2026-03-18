Investigation launched after girl sexually assaulted

An investigation is underway after a child was sexually assaulted in West Town Lane in Brislington, Bristol yesterday (17 March).

The incident, in which the secondary school-aged girl was assaulted, took place at about 10.30am.

Specialist detectives have met with the victim and her family and will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.

A scene is in place and officers are carrying out a review of CCTV footage as they work to identify the man responsible.

He has been described as being of mixed heritage, aged approximately in his early 20s, with braided hair and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a white hoodie, black jacket, black jogging bottoms, and black trainers at the time of the incident.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Downham said: “We recognise this incident will be worrying for many people and a thorough investigation is being completed to identify the person responsible. “While this work continues, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and they will be happy to discuss any concerns anyone may have. “The wellbeing of the victim is a priority and detectives will continue to make sure she, and her family, are kept updated and supported. “Officers are also in contact with her school to ensure appropriate safeguarding measures are in place for all pupils. “I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area yesterday morning – or anyone with any CCTV footage or information that could be relevant to our investigation – to report it to us.”

You can do this by calling 101, using the reference number 5226073592.