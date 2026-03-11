Investigation underway following Saturday’s protest

We’re carrying out an investigation into alleged hate crimes after a video was circulated online following last Saturday’s protest in Bristol city centre.

In addition to the video, four people have come forward to report the incident to us who attended the protest, and two further people who saw the video online. No arrests have been made, but our enquiries are continuing at pace.

Bristol Commander, Ch Supt Paul Wigginton, said: “There is no place for hate in Avon and Somerset and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour on our streets. “A full investigation is underway and is being led by a Detective Chief Inspector and we have plans to make contact with some of the complainants in the coming days. “We encourage anyone who witnessed other incidents to come forward as soon as possible if you haven’t already spoken with the police, including those with any related footage.”

Six arrests were made at the protest. Four of those arrested have been released on bail, one person was de-arrested and will be spoken to at a later date, and the sixth person was released without charge.