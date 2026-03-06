Man, 60, jailed for sexual offences against child and teenager

A man who “groomed and manipulated” his victims has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexual offences against a child and a teenager.

Thomas Brewer, 60, of Whitefield Avenue, Speedwell, in Bristol, was sentenced to eight offences at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 5 March after being found guilty by a unanimous jury following a trial at the same court in January this year.

He has been convicted of four counts of engaging in non-penetrative activity with a child, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of sexual assault against a female.

Brewer is also subject to a criminal Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which is in place indefinitely.

The court heard how Brewer would abuse his position of trust and repeatedly assaulted his victims by touching them. He assaulted his youngest victim over a period of around six months, and the oldest victim was assaulted during a party.

Officers maintained contact with both victims throughout the investigation and have offered them access to any support services they feel they may benefit from.

Brewer’s first victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offending, detailed the ordeal in a statement which was read out at court on her behalf, which said: “I hate Tom for what he did to me and the ongoing impact of it. This happening has made me grow up, and maybe quicker than I should have.

“I am not going to let this ruin my life. I have accepted it and can finally move forwards now.”

The second victim to come forward, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences against her, said in her statement: “You show no remorse for your actions and it’s sickening. I really hope one day you realise what you did and how disgusting it is. The nightmares and social anxiety I get to this day are caused by you, but I want you to know you’ve not won and never will.”