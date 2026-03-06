Man, 60, jailed for sexual offences against child and teenager
A man who “groomed and manipulated” his victims has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexual offences against a child and a teenager.
Thomas Brewer, 60, of Whitefield Avenue, Speedwell, in Bristol, was sentenced to eight offences at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 5 March after being found guilty by a unanimous jury following a trial at the same court in January this year.
He has been convicted of four counts of engaging in non-penetrative activity with a child, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of sexual assault against a female.
Brewer is also subject to a criminal Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which is in place indefinitely.
The court heard how Brewer would abuse his position of trust and repeatedly assaulted his victims by touching them. He assaulted his youngest victim over a period of around six months, and the oldest victim was assaulted during a party.
Officers maintained contact with both victims throughout the investigation and have offered them access to any support services they feel they may benefit from.
Brewer’s first victim, who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offending, detailed the ordeal in a statement which was read out at court on her behalf, which said: “I hate Tom for what he did to me and the ongoing impact of it. This happening has made me grow up, and maybe quicker than I should have.
“I am not going to let this ruin my life. I have accepted it and can finally move forwards now.”
The second victim to come forward, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences against her, said in her statement: “You show no remorse for your actions and it’s sickening. I really hope one day you realise what you did and how disgusting it is. The nightmares and social anxiety I get to this day are caused by you, but I want you to know you’ve not won and never will.”
DC Eleanor Gaskarth, officer in the case, said: “Brewer took advantage of an imbalance of power to coerce and manipulate his victims. He presented himself as a fun and helpful figure in the community, however, his grooming behaviours were targeted, deliberate and sustained.
“I would like to praise the victims in this case for their extreme courage and the immense personal strength it took to speak out. Their actions have been vital in bringing Brewer to justice, and their bravery will help protect others in our community.
“We hope this conviction sends out an important message – any acts of violence towards women and girls will never be tolerated and every victim deserves to be heard and supported.”
Report rape, sexual assault or a sexual offence
It is a serious crime to pressure or force someone to have sex, or engage in sexual activity with them, knowing they do not consent. Anyone can be raped or sexually assaulted regardless of their sex, gender or sexuality.
If you have been sexually assaulted or been a victim of a sexual offence, whether as an adult or a young person, there is support available to you whether you choose to report it to the police or not.
We encourage reporting what has happened, but understand it can be a difficult decision to make.
Making a report is not the same as agreeing to a full investigation, or being required to attend court, we will always discuss what you would like to happen.
Avon and Somerset Police is leading a national programme to improve response and investigation of rape, sexual assault and offences. They have specialist detectives who have improved criminal justice outcomes significantly by being suspect-focused, victim-centred and context-led.
You can report the crime to the police:
-
- Fill in the online form
-
- Call us on 999
-
- Visit your local police station
For more information, visit this section of our website.