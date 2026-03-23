Man arrested after Yeovil firearms incident

A man has been arrested and is in police custody after officers received a report of a man carrying a firearm in Yeovil this afternoon (23 March).

We were called to Rosebery Avenue at 1.51pm to a report that a man was carrying a suspected handgun.

Armed officers were deployed to ensure the public was protected and that any potential firearm could be recovered.

While attempting to engage with a man in Monmouth Road a short while later, a firearm was discharged by an officer.

No one was injured.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested inside a flat on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm and has been taken to police custody, where he remains.

A weapon was subsequently located inside the property.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Joe Piscina said: “I know this incident may be worrying to many, but I’d like to reiterate that this incident has been safely resolved without anyone suffering any injury. “Armed officers are trained to the highest standards and take on significant responsibilities in high-pressure environments. “It is very rare that they would need to discharge their firearms and any incident in which they have to is treated incredibly seriously. “We are also ensuring welfare support is available for anyone who might need it. “There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming hours while investigative work continues. “This will also include extra patrols being carried out by neighbourhood officers and anyone with any concerns should speak to them.”

Anyone with any footage of the incident or any relevant information which could help our investigation should call 101 using the reference number 5226079873.