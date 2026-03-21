Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Bristol
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol.
The ambulance service called us to an address in Sussex Place, St Pauls, at around 8.40pm last night (Friday 20 March) where a woman was found deceased.
A formal identification process has not yet been completed, but we believe the deceased to be a woman in her thirties.
Her family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.
Officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene, and he remains in police custody.
An investigation has been launched by our Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and enquiries continue to be carried out at the scene.
Detective Inspector Neil Meade, from MCIT, said: “A thorough investigation will be carried out, and our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what will be an incredibly difficult time.
“Specially trained family liaison officers will continue to support the family. An investigation is now underway as we work to establish the full circumstances of her death, and this will mean there will be a significant police presence in the area over the coming days.
“We know this news will come as a shock to the community and people will be concerned, but we are not looking for anybody else in connection to this death, at this time.
“Anybody with concerns is advised to speak to neighbourhood officers, who will be carrying out extra patrols in the area.”
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