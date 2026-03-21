Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Bristol

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Bristol.

The ambulance service called us to an address in Sussex Place, St Pauls, at around 8.40pm last night (Friday 20 March) where a woman was found deceased.

A formal identification process has not yet been completed, but we believe the deceased to be a woman in her thirties.

Her family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene, and he remains in police custody.

An investigation has been launched by our Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and enquiries continue to be carried out at the scene.