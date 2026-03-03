Man charged after sexual assault incidents
A 42-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating incidents of sexual assault in Bristol.
Matthew Daniels, of Muller Road in Horfield, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration in connection with incidents which took place in 2025.
He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 2 March where he pleaded not guilty to each count and a trial was set for September 2027.
If you have any concerns, you can call 101 using the reference number 5226020536.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226020536, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.