Man charged after sexual assault incidents

A 42-year-old man has been charged by detectives investigating incidents of sexual assault in Bristol.

Matthew Daniels, of Muller Road in Horfield, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault by penetration in connection with incidents which took place in 2025.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 2 March where he pleaded not guilty to each count and a trial was set for September 2027.

If you have any concerns, you can call 101 using the reference number 5226020536.