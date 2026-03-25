Man charged following firearm incident in Yeovil

A man has been charged with firearm offences in connection with an incident in Yeovil this week.

William Martin, 38, is facing one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and a second of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was arrested during a police response to Rosebery Avenue at approximately 1.50pm on Monday 23 March, following a report of a member of the public with a firearm.

A police firearm was discharged in our response to this incident. There were no injuries reported.

Martin, who lives in Yeovil, has been remanded in custody ahead of a scheduled hearing at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 25 March).

A second person, who lives outside the force area, arrested in connection with our investigation has been released on conditional bail.