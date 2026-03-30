Man charged with drug supply offences

A 19-year-old man from Bath will appear in court next month for drugs supply offences.

Ashley Lake, 19, from Rosewarn Close, Whiteway, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis)

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the offences on Wednesday 25 March and he has been remanded on conditional bail to return to the same court on Wednesday 29 April.