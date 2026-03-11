Man charged with eight offences following series of incidents

We have charged a man with eight offences following a series of incidents in Bridgwater and Street.

Leslie Roper, 46, of no fixed abode, Glastonbury, was charged with the offences below at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (27 February) and has since been remanded in prison to appear at the same court for trial on Friday 17 April.

Assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Driving a motor vehicle on a road after revocation of a driving licence.

Make off without payment.

Using a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance.

Failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

Failing to report a collision.

Failing to stop when required by a police officer.

He has been charged with the above offences in relation to incidents on Wednesday 25 February.

Wayne Shortland, 41, of Buckland Close, Glastonbury, was also jointly charged with making off without payment following an incident in Street on Wednesday 25 February. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.