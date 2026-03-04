Man charged with sexual offences

A 29-year-old man will appear in court to face sexual offence charges this month.

Timothy Hughes, from Filton, has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of intentional strangulation.

The charges follow an investigation into reports of a man sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating app on 15 May 2025.

Hughes has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 March for his first appearance.