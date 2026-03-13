Man jailed after being found guilty of raping child

A 31-year-old man has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a child.

Daniel Bee, of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Thursday 29 January following a trial.

At his sentencing on Friday 6 March, His Honour Judge Climie described Bee’s actions as ‘wholly warped’.

The court was told how in January 2025 officers had found Bee in company with a teenage girl in a caravan, having previously found her in his hotel room the previous week.

The victim came forward and disclosed to police what had happened to her and the extent of Bee’s offending came to light.

In a statement read out at Bee’s sentencing, the victim said: “I feel numb… it all repeats in my head and I want to move on, or at least try, but [I am] always brought back to square one.

“I’m constantly on edge, like what if he finds me and does it again, or worse. I will never look at a man the same way again.

“He is a vile man. He should be locked up forever.”

HH Judge Climie sentenced Bee to 14 years in custody (13 years for rape, nine months for stalking, two months for dangerous driving, and one month for a breach of bail conditions) and additionally ordered an extension of four years to his licence. He has also been subject to a lifelong restraining order.

When delivering his sentence, he said: “you pose a significant risk.”