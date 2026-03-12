Man jailed for 27 years for non-recent child sex offences

A man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and several other non-recent sexual offences against children.

Philip Garrett, 70, of Berrow, near Burnham-on-Sea, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, to a total of 19 offences on Thursday 5 March.

Garrett, who was convicted at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 6 February, is now on the Registered Sex Offenders’ Register for life, is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been handed an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victims.

He was sentenced to the following offences:

Two counts of raping a girl under 13.

Two counts of Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

Two counts of sexual assault against a female.

Assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing.

Assault a girl under 13 by touching.

Rape a girl under 13 and cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration

Rape a girl aged 13/14/15.

Assault a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing.

Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity.

Assault a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing.

Assault a girl under 13 by touching

Three counts of sexual assault against a female.

One of two victims reported the offences to an adult who then alerted the police before a thorough investigation was carried out.

Both victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were offered access to safeguarding and support services since the offences were disclosed and have been regularly updated throughout the investigation.

Both victims detailed the psychological harm Garrett’s offending has had on them in personal statements which they both bravely read in court.

One of his victims stated: “You have a name, but to me you will always be called the abuser, the monster who stole my childhood without any thought on how my life would change.

“I never understood what I had done to deserve such horrendous torture, the monster who made me scared to speak up in fear I wouldn’t be believed. I was subjected to things a child should never be exposed to – my innocence, my dignity and my choices were all stolen by you.”

His other victim said: “I feel like my education has been affected due to the abuse. I couldn’t really concentrate at school and would think about what you were doing to me.

“I don’t think I will ever enjoy being intimate with someone, you have taken that away from me. I feel like I am never able to experience the usual caring and loving relationships people my age look forward to.”