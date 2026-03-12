Man jailed for possession of half a million indecent images of children

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been jailed for more than three years after a police investigation found he had more than half a million indecent images of children.

The images were found following a search of Martin Schwarz’s home after intelligence was received that indecent images were being accessed at the address.

The 65-year-old was subsequently arrested and 11 phones and external hard drives containing a total of 542,904 indecent images were seized.

After an investigation by our Internet Child Abuse Team, Schwarz was charged with:

Three counts of making indecent images of children (categories A, B, and C)

Possession of extreme pornography

Possession of prohibited images

He pleaded guilty to each offence at Bristol Crown Court on 10 November and was sentenced at the same court on Friday (6 March).

He was handed a prison sentence totalling three years and four months, required to register with police under the Sexual Offences Act indefinitely, and given a sexual harm prevention order.