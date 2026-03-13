Man jailed for raping woman

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for more than six-and-a-half years for raping a woman in 2023.

Ryan Kerr, of Wells, denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury in December before being sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (6 March).

He raped the victim while she was sleeping at a house in July 2023.

The incident was reported to police and Kerr was subsequently arrested as part of the investigation led by our specialist rape and serious sexual offences team, Operation Bluestone, and later charged.

He denied the offence, claiming it had been consensual, but was found guilty by a jury at Taunton Crown Court in December.

On Friday he was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison and given an indefinite restraining order, forbidding him from contacting the victim.

DC Venetia Kelly said: “I would like to commend the courage shown by the victim throughout the investigation and trial. She was offended against in the most heinous way and I hope that the sentence imposed provides her with some comfort as she looks to rebuild her life. “Kerr’s refusal to admit his guilt only delayed this process and added to the significant harm he had already caused. “I’m pleased that he has now been convicted and is beginning a lengthy prison sentence.”

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.