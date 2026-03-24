Man jailed for sexually abusing girl

A brave girl has explained the impact a man’s sexual abuse continues to have on her life.

She was eight years old when she was sexually abused by 47-year-old Matthew McKenzie in 2023.

McKenzie was jailed for eight years on Tuesday 17 March at Bristol Crown Court, and the judge before passing sentence heard a statement read out on behalf of the girl about the traumatic effect of his abuse.

The girl, who cannot be named, because all victims of sexual offences are entitled to anonymity, said: “I am feeling angry, sad and scared, and I have been having nightmares about what happened to me.

“Every time I close my eyes all I see is him and also it has affected my school work.

“I can’t trust anyone and I have been feeling worthless and empty…

“When I have these nightmares, they are about everything Matthew did to me. I wake up crying in an absolute panic, fearing that he is coming for me.”

McKenzie, from Totterdown in Bristol, was found guilty last month by a jury of sexual touching of a girl under the age of 13, as well as two charges of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 13.

In June 2023 McKenzie stayed overnight at an address in Bristol, where he sexually touched the girl and carried out sexual acts with her for his own gratification. The child immediately made her mother aware, police were called and McKenzie was arrested.

The court was told that the girl used by a very self-confident child, but the abuse had changed her personality considerably.

Her mother said: “What Matthew did has affected my girl’s whole life… I feel absolutely sick about what Matthew has done.

“Matthew has ruined my daughter’s life.

“He has taken her innocence, and made her do something despicable for his own selfish pleasure, which is repulsive.

“He has preyed on my innocent little girl, groomed his way into our lives, so much so that I trusted him to be around me daughter and he betrayed all our trusts…

“Now he has been found guilty, this will prevent him hurting any other child he comes into contact with.”

McKenzie was told he will serve a minimum of six years in prison before he can be considered for release.

McKenzie will be subject to a 15-year sexual harm prevention order and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.