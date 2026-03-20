Man sentenced for travelling at 149mph on M5
An uninsured driver who was recorded travelling at speeds of 149mph on the M5 in wet conditions has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Paiwand Siamand, 25, previously of Capgrave Crescent, in Brislington, and now of Doncaster Road, Bristol, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March.
He was also sentenced to 36 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £272 towards court costs.
Siamand passed a patrolling roads policing officer at speed on the M5 southbound, between junctions 24 and 25, at around 11.20pm on Saturday 8 November 2025.
Dashcam footage shows Paiwand Siamand, 25, of Doncaster Road, Bristol, reaching speeds of up to 149mph before he was arrested
PC Nick Steele was in an unmarked police car while he was conducting a speed check on a vehicle when a gold Volkswagen Golf R passed him in lane three.
The officer followed the Golf and recorded speeds of up to 149mph on a damp, unlit section of the motorway when there was moderate traffic.
Concerned about the risk of a serious collision, PC Steele activated his emergency lights and followed the Golf off the motorway at junction 25, in Taunton.
The driver, who identified himself as Paiwand Siamand when he was pulled over, was arrested before being remanded on conditional bail ahead of his first hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 January.
PC Nick Steele, officer in the case, said: “Driving at 149mph on a damp, unlit motorway with moderate traffic, presents an extreme danger to all road users.
“At this speed and due to the typical reaction time, the vehicle would travel more than 100 metres before the driver could respond to a hazard.
“Wet conditions significantly increase braking distances, while poor lighting reduces visibility and situational awareness. The presence of moderate traffic heightens collision risk, and it was fortunate nobody was significantly harmed during the incident.”
The Fatal Five: Leading factors in fatal and serious injury collisions
Avon and Somerset’s Road Safety and Road Policing teams are committed to targeting road users who pose the greatest risk to others on the roads.
We have an emphasis on the offences collectively known as the ‘Fatal Five’:
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- Excess speed
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- Failure to wear a seatbelt
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- Driver distraction, such as using a mobile phone at the wheel
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- Drink and drug driving
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- Careless driving
Road users who commit one of those offences are significantly more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than those who do not.
Through education and enforcement, we are working to raise awareness of the Fatal Five and encourage behaviour change in a bid to prevent serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.