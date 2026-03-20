Man sentenced for travelling at 149mph on M5

An uninsured driver who was recorded travelling at speeds of 149mph on the M5 in wet conditions has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paiwand Siamand, 25, previously of Capgrave Crescent, in Brislington, and now of Doncaster Road, Bristol, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, using a vehicle without insurance and for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 March.

He was also sentenced to 36 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £272 towards court costs.

Siamand passed a patrolling roads policing officer at speed on the M5 southbound, between junctions 24 and 25, at around 11.20pm on Saturday 8 November 2025.

Dashcam footage shows Paiwand Siamand, 25, of Doncaster Road, Bristol, reaching speeds of up to 149mph before he was arrested

PC Nick Steele was in an unmarked police car while he was conducting a speed check on a vehicle when a gold Volkswagen Golf R passed him in lane three.

The officer followed the Golf and recorded speeds of up to 149mph on a damp, unlit section of the motorway when there was moderate traffic.

Concerned about the risk of a serious collision, PC Steele activated his emergency lights and followed the Golf off the motorway at junction 25, in Taunton.

The driver, who identified himself as Paiwand Siamand when he was pulled over, was arrested before being remanded on conditional bail ahead of his first hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 January.