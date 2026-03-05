Man to appear in court over fatal collision in Aust

A man will appear in court after being charged in connection with a fatal collision in Aust last year.

Emergency services were called to Aust Road at around 12.35pm on Sunday 29 June following a collision between a car and a bike.

Cyclist, 56-year-old Neil Routley from Winterbourne, sadly died at the scene. His family continue to be supported by a specialist officer.

Daniel Booth, from Lydney in Gloucestershire, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the limit of a controlled drug.

The 30-year-old is due before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 March.