Multiple arrests made following protests in Bristol
Multiple arrests have taken place following disorder during a planned protest and counter-protest in Bristol city centre today (Saturday 7 March).
A protest group of approximately 40 people gathered and marched from the Cenotaph, in St Augustine’s Parade, with the aim of travelling around the Broadmead, through Castle Park and back to the Cenotaph, with around 200 people counter-protestors in attendance.
During the march, officers experienced a number of points of resistance, with disorder breaking out between the two-sides and items being thrown at officers.
Utilising additional resources, officers were required to use proportionate force to ensure the safety of all individuals involved and keeping the groups apart, this included the use of batons and horses from the mounted unit to push back crowds.
The march made it as far as Penn Street before the two sides and police came to a further stand-still.
To ensure a safe conclusion to the march, officers made the decision to redirect the group back through the route towards the Cenotaph, with officers continuing to keep the two groups separate.
Once the protest and counter-protest arrived back at the Cenotaph, the two groups dispersed and a state of normality was resumed at 3.26pm.
Six arrests were made during the protest and all suspects were taken into police custody. The arrests were as follows:
- A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, causing fear or provocation of violence.
- A 60-year-old man on suspicion of assault by beating and affray.
- A 39-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of their duty.
- A man, aged 23, on suspicion of violent disorder.
- A 27-year-old woman on suspicion of section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002, failing to provide details upon request and acting in an anti-social manner.
- A woman, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of their duty.
The policing operation saw more than 200 officers being utilised in the city centre, including mutual aid resources from Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Devon and Cornwall Police, across roads policing, mounted, drones, dogs units, evidence gathers and police liaison officers. In addition, we have also utilised our Investigations, intelligence, Communications and Neighbourhood teams.
A section 34 dispersal order and section 60AA enhanced policing powers relating to the removal of face masks remain in place until 6pm this evening.
Neighbour Policing Inspector John Shaddick said: “Today’s protests in Bristol were closely planned for and actively managed by our policing teams. Our priority throughout was clear: to facilitate the right to peaceful protest while keeping the public, businesses, and participants safe.
“There were periods of disruption caused by a small number of individuals. Where behaviour crossed the line into disorder, officers acted proportionately and used appropriate force to quickly regain control and prevent further harm.
“A number of arrests were made for public order offences and related matters, these will now be subject to the normal investigative processes.
“Thanks to the professionalism shown by officers on the ground, and the cooperation of most attendees, we achieved our objective. The planned march was facilitated, the majority exercised their right to protest and counter-protest peacefully, and we worked hard to minimise the impact on the city centre.
“You will continue to see a visible police presence as crowds disperse. We are grateful to our partners, community leaders and local businesses for their support and patience today.
“As with all policing operations, we will conduct a full debrief to review our response and share any learning with partners. We remain committed to safeguarding the public and enabling peaceful protest in Bristol.
If you have information, concerns, or wish to provide feedback, please contact the neighbourhood team.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226027319, or complete our online appeals form.