Multiple arrests made following protests in Bristol

Multiple arrests have taken place following disorder during a planned protest and counter-protest in Bristol city centre today (Saturday 7 March).

A protest group of approximately 40 people gathered and marched from the Cenotaph, in St Augustine’s Parade, with the aim of travelling around the Broadmead, through Castle Park and back to the Cenotaph, with around 200 people counter-protestors in attendance.

During the march, officers experienced a number of points of resistance, with disorder breaking out between the two-sides and items being thrown at officers.

Utilising additional resources, officers were required to use proportionate force to ensure the safety of all individuals involved and keeping the groups apart, this included the use of batons and horses from the mounted unit to push back crowds.

The march made it as far as Penn Street before the two sides and police came to a further stand-still.

To ensure a safe conclusion to the march, officers made the decision to redirect the group back through the route towards the Cenotaph, with officers continuing to keep the two groups separate.

Once the protest and counter-protest arrived back at the Cenotaph, the two groups dispersed and a state of normality was resumed at 3.26pm.

Six arrests were made during the protest and all suspects were taken into police custody. The arrests were as follows:

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986, causing fear or provocation of violence.

A 60-year-old man on suspicion of assault by beating and affray.

A 39-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of their duty.

A man, aged 23, on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 27-year-old woman on suspicion of section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002, failing to provide details upon request and acting in an anti-social manner.

A woman, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing / resisting a constable in execution of their duty.

The policing operation saw more than 200 officers being utilised in the city centre, including mutual aid resources from Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Devon and Cornwall Police, across roads policing, mounted, drones, dogs units, evidence gathers and police liaison officers. In addition, we have also utilised our Investigations, intelligence, Communications and Neighbourhood teams.

A section 34 dispersal order and section 60AA enhanced policing powers relating to the removal of face masks remain in place until 6pm this evening.