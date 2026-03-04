New Crimewatch appeal to focus on the murder of Melanie Hall

The detective leading the investigation into the murder of 25-year-old Melanie Hall will appear on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live as the 30th anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender will make a live appeal on Wednesday 4 March, where he’ll ask people to cast their minds back to the weekend of Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June in 1996, when Melanie was last seen at the former Cadillacs nightclub in Walcot Street, Bath.

The Crimewatch Live appeal will include an interview with Melanie’s father Steve and sister Dominique (pictured below).

Courtesy of BBC Crimewatch

Melanie’s remains were found by a workman by the side of the slipway leading onto the northbound carriageway of the M5 at junction 14 (Thornbury) on 5 October 2009. She’d suffered extensive head injuries and was wrapped in black bin liners, tied with blue rope.

In addition to the televised appeal, the independent charity Crimestoppers has announced it’s putting up a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the Melanie’s murder.

DCI Lavender said: “The murder of Melanie Hall is one of the longest running and highest profile investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, with hundreds of officers working on the case over the years.

“Melanie’s family has endured unimaginable pain and uncertainty for almost three decades and have shown extraordinary strength and resilience throughout this time. Everything we do is driven by the need to provide them with the justice and answers they so desperately need.

“As we approach this significant anniversary, I want people to think back to the weekend of Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June in 1996. England were playing Switzerland in the opening game of the Euros, and the centre of Bath was exceptionally busy.

“Melanie had spent an evening with her boyfriend and friends and went to the former Cadillacs nightclub. The last confirmed sighting of her was at 1.10am on Sunday 9 June, when her friends left the club. She was sat by the side of the dancefloor on her own.

“Did you go to Cadillacs nightclub? Did you see Melanie that night? Has anyone spoken to you about that night and raised any concerns or suspicions? Does anyone you know act differently when they see or hear an appeal for information relating to this case?

“We believe there’s a strong possibility Melanie left the nightclub with her killer, as a coat she’d checked into a cloakroom was collected, but she could have met them outside or got into a car.

“If you have information or suspicions about anyone who could be connected to Melanie’s disappearance, now is the time to let us know. Please let us decide if information is relevant to the investigation or not.”

Courtesy of BBC Crimewatch

DCI Lavender (pictured above) said the discovery of Melanie’s remains by the side of the M5 at junction 14 in 2009 was a pivotal moment but only provided some of the answers.

He said: “The location where Melanie’s remains were found remains a key focus for us.

“We’re keeping an open mind as to when Melanie’s body was dumped at this location. This could have been in the hours after she went missing, or the days following this.

“Did you see a car parked on the slip road, near to where it joins the M5 in the early hours of Sunday 9 June, or in the days or weeks after this? Do you know anyone from Bath who has connections with this route?

“Melanie’s remains were found without her clothing or items she had with her on the night she went missing (see replicas in image below). She was wearing a pale blue silk dress with a round neck, black suede mule shoes with straps across the front and an open toe, size 5 or 6, a cream single-breasted, long-sleeved jacket and a black satchel-type handbag.

“In Melanie’s handbag were cosmetics and a Midland cheque book and bank card. Also missing are items of jewellery including a Next watch with expanding bracelet and silver drop earrings.

“Have you seen any of these items, or do you know where they may be?”

Since taking over the investigation in 2025, DCI Lavender has instigated a root and branch review. This includes digitalising all files and exhibits onto our major incident database, reviewing almost 100 hours of CCTV, revisiting key witnesses to check whether the information they provided remains the same, as well as capitalising on any forensic advancements or opportunities to use AI in the future.

Even the smallest piece of information, no matter how significant it may seem, could be the key to solving this case. If you have any lingering doubts or nagging suspicions, please contact us.