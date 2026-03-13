‘Persistent’ offender jailed for theft and court order breaches

A ‘persistent’ offender who has caused significant harm to retailers in Bristol has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Rosa Kovacs, 61, from Pountney Drive, Easton, was convicted and sentenced to an immediate custodial term for several shop thefts and multiple breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 10 March.

Kovacs, who pleaded guilty to the offences she was sentenced for, was given a CBO on Wednesday 24 December last year after committing similar offences which specified locations she was prohibiting from entering.

One of these areas included Cabot Circus, which she visited on Saturday 28 February and carried out several acts and was therefore in beach of that order.

She was remanded to court this week and was given an immediate prison term after the court decided “the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders” and is “operating as a professional criminal” and no other sentence was suitable.