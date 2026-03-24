Plea to ID rightful owners of seized jewellery

Do you recognise any of this jewellery?

We’re keen to identify the rightful owners after seizing it alongside items later identified as stolen in a burglary.

Jewellery stolen from a house in Wells in November 2025 was spotted for sale online by the owner’s family in December.

Officers seized those pieces – which have since been returned – amongst other jewellery including the distinctive items pictured above, from the Bristol area.

Shown are: top left, two cameo-style pieces depicting women’s faces; top right, a pair of earrings of pierced white metal depicting a dancer on a blue background, and, bottom, a bracelet of gold-coloured oblong links alternately set with a white metal hearts and crosses.

You can see more of the seized items on our gallery page and if you identify anything you can claim it by completing an online form. You will need to provide proof of ownership before any item can be returned. If you have made a claim against your insurance for the item, you will need to inform your insurer.

Investigating officer Chantelle Gibson said: “Being burgled is a horrible experience, and jewellery often has a sentimental value which makes it irreplaceable. We really hope someone will recognise these items and come forward.”

Enquiries into the burglary continue, and identifying the rightful owners of this jewellery could help our investigation.