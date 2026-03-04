Past, present and future: Honouring the people who keep policing moving.

As we mark Police Staff Week of Celebration and Recognition 2026, we celebrate those whose dedication, skill and quiet professionalism underpin every part of policing. From admin and outreach, to safeguarding and recruitment, police staff shape our service every day, often without fanfare, but always with impact.

New beginnings: Apprenticeships shaping tomorrow

This year we launch a new pilot apprenticeship programme, beginning with the Talent Acquisition Assistant apprenticeship. Developed by Learning Manager Paul Blenkinsopp and Assistant HR Business Partner Rose Tucker, the scheme creates a fresh entry route into Recruitment, HR and Business Support.

Designed to build skills, confidence and hands‑on experience, the apprenticeship is already attracting strong interest and helping to improve the applicant journey across the organisation.

Paul says the most rewarding part has been supporting colleagues to learn new skills that help them develop their careers: “Apprenticeships create genuine opportunities and open new routes for upskilling staff and officers, as well as recruiting new talent into the organisation.”

Supporting people at first contact

For many considering a career in policing, their journey begins with our People and Organisational Development team. Rizwan Ahmed, Diverse Workforce Outreach Worker since 2019, plays a key role in helping people from all backgrounds navigate the application process.

A defining moment came when he and a colleague ran their first outreach stall at a local mosque. One visitor told them: “The fact that you’re here makes us want to apply.”

Rizwan finds it most rewarding when he sees people progress from first conversation to joining the organisation: “It’s satisfying knowing we’ve helped someone in a life‑changing way.”

His work strengthens trust, visibility and representation, cornerstones of modern policing.

Shaping Futures Through Development

Three years ago, former Assistant Head Teacher Lizzie Gregory joined the organisation, supporting newly promoted sergeants and inspectors through their professional assessments. Working with around 30 officers at a time, she loves seeing their confidence grow and their career ambitions realised.

Beyond her day role, Lizzie volunteers as a Police Cadet Leader, supporting young people through community events, running safety campaigns and skills‑building opportunities. A recent highlight was meeting a former cadet who had just joined the police.

“Seeing someone succeed, especially those who think they’ll struggle, is incredibly rewarding.”

This year, she has also taken on the voluntary role of Talent Quality Assurer, helping ensure fairness and consistency across interviews.

Celebrating safeguarding excellence

The Lighthouse Safeguarding Unit supports vulnerable victims of crimes such as domestic abuse, sexual offences and hate crimes, led by Victoria Caple.

By celebrating her team’s work, Victoria ensures those supporting victims and witnesses feel valued and empowered.

Victoria’s motivation dates to her first day 17 years ago, when she realised just how hidden vulnerability can be. That moment shaped her career-long dedication to safeguarding: “You realise, that once doors are closed, anyone can be a victim of abuse”.

Today, she works alongside victim and care officers whose skill and dedication transform the lives of those most in need. “My team make a real and positive change to the lives of people everyday, and I care so much about them and the work they do, to support our communities better”.

Her leadership focuses on trust, support and teamwork – creating an environment where staff can do their best for the communities they serve.

Welcoming and professional

When you arrive at Avon and Somerset Police’s headquarters in Portishead, one of the first people you’re likely to meet is Paula. After eight years as a receptionist, she’s known for her calm, welcoming approach, and seemingly knows everyone. As she says, “If I can’t sort it out, I’ll find someone who can.”



What she finds most rewarding: “I love helping people and building relationships. Everyone knows me, and you meet new people every day. It’s also so rewarding watching new recruits grow and move up the ranks.”

Looking ahead

As we honour the past and celebrate the present, we look to the future with pride. Police staff continue to innovate, support and lead across every part of the organisation.

If you’re interested in joining us, visit the recruitment section of our website to see the range of jobs currently available.