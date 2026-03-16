Rape suspect in court over offences in Bristol and Somerset

Keri Uter, 24, of Bridgwater, Somerset, is due for trial on charges of rape and sexual and physical assault, having appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court in January 2026 and been remanded into custody.

No pleas were entered after another appearance at Taunton Crown Court in February, and Keri Uter remains in custody ahead of a further court appearance on Monday 16 March, before a trial scheduled for 20 July 2026.

The offences are reported to have happened at addresses in Somerset and Bristol in June and August 2025. They include three counts of rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, strangulation, sexual assault and making threats with an offensive weapon.

The defendant and the victims are adult transgender women.

Officer in the case DC Joseph Sanderson works in Operation Bluestone, the unit which specialises in investigating sexual offences.