Sex offender jailed for asking children sexually explicit question

A registered sex offender has been jailed for asking a sexually explicit question to two girls under the age of 16 near Bath.

David Blackwood, 58, of Trinity Road, Combe Down, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child, for failing to comply with requirements of the Sex Offenders’ Register, and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 March.

As well as the immediate 12-month custodial sentence, he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next 10 years and must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £84 towards court costs.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 4 February, Blackwood approached two young girls who were walking home from school and asked them a question which was sexually explicit in nature, before running off.

The incident was then reported by the mother of one of the victims to police.

Following a swift investigation, led by acting Sergeant Cox, and PCs McFarlane, Osborne and Bush from the Bath Outers Neighbourhood Team, Blackwood was arrested, charged and remanded for court on Wednesday 11 February.

During his arrest, officers found Blackwood had not registered a new bank card in his possession and therefore breached supervision requirements which were already in place.