Six charged after suspected drugs laboratory found

*** Issued on behalf of South West Regional Organised Crime Unit ***

Six men have been charged following the discovery of a suspected drugs laboratory near Bitton where it is believed class A drugs, including cocaine, and class B drugs, including mephedrone, were being produced.

The following were arrested as part of a South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) investigation in the early hours of Thursday 26 March:

Aaron Stevenson, 30, from St Mary’s-with-Summercombe, Brixham Callum Thorpe, 23, from Leigh, Greater Manchester Samual Oram, 39, from Cathays, Cardiff Abdul Laftah, 48, from Leek, Staffordshire Ian Boyle, 32, from Royston, Hertfordshire Simon Khan, 46, from Warmley, South Gloucestershire

All have all been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to produce a controlled drug of class B. Khan has also been charged with possession of counterfeit currency.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 28 March).

Police are continuing to search the large industrial unit in Bath Road, which is expected to take several days.