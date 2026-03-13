Sixth man charged over burglaries

There is 1 related update to this story 5 March 2026:Five men charged with dwelling burglary offence

A sixth man has now been charged with conspiracy to burgle homes across the South West.

Officers investigating a series of more than a dozen burglaries across the Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall policing areas had already charged five men with the same offence.

At hearings earlier this year magistrates remanded Jimmy Gilheaney, 20, and Jimmy Gilheaney, 43, both of Winterbourne; Martin McDonagh, 53, of no fixed address; Michael McDonagh, 46 of Hengrove, and Michael McDonagh, 24, of Loughton in Essex, into custody.

The sixth, Steven Gilheaney, 22, of Winterbourne, was arrested in Kent on Wednesday 11 March. He appeared in Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 13 March.

No plea was entered and he was released by the court on bail with conditions including an overnight curfew monitored by tag.

He will appear again at Bristol Crown Court on 10 April, alongside the other five defendants.