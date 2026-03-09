Three charged after man assaulted

Three people have been charged following an assault in Weston-super-Mare over the weekend.

Jo Junior Martin, aged 18 of Laira Bridge Road, Plymouth, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, have been charged with wounding with intent.

The 17-year-old was additionally charged with being in possession of a bladed article.

Nathaniel Ashman-Stanislaus, aged 18 of Frenchay Road, has been charged with affray.

The charges relate to an incident in Oxford Street, in Weston-super-Mare, at around 11.40pm on Friday evening (6 March) in which a man was assaulted and sustained puncture wounds to his arm.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not described as life-threatening or life changing. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The three will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 9 March).