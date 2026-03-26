Three charged with prescription drug supply

Three people are due to appear in court charged with offences linked to the theft and supply of prescription-only drugs in Somerset.

Alastair Caines, 40, of Yeovil, Stuart Eales, 54, formerly of Yeovil, and Louise Larby, 41, formerly of Yeovil, all face charges of:

Conspire to sell/supply prescription-only medicine (Oramorph) not in accordance with a prescription

Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Zopiclone

Conspire to supply controlled drug class B – Dihydrocodeine

Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Diazepam

Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Tramadol

Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Pregabalin

Stuart Eales and Louise Larby also face a charge of theft of controlled drugs between May 2022 and March 2024, while working for a pharmacy.

The trio were reported for summons and are due at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 March.

The charges follow a two-year investigation which began when a pharmacy contacted police after becoming aware of discrepancies in their stock.

A fourth person, a woman, previously arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.