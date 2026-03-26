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Three charged with prescription drug supply

Posted on 26 March 2026, at 12:11 in In Court

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Three people are due to appear in court charged with offences linked to the theft and supply of prescription-only drugs in Somerset.

Alastair Caines, 40, of Yeovil, Stuart Eales, 54, formerly of Yeovil, and Louise Larby, 41, formerly of Yeovil, all face charges of:

  • Conspire to sell/supply prescription-only medicine (Oramorph) not in accordance with a prescription
  • Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Zopiclone
  • Conspire to supply controlled drug class B – Dihydrocodeine
  • Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Diazepam
  • Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Tramadol
  • Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Pregabalin

Stuart Eales and Louise Larby also face a charge of theft of controlled drugs between May 2022 and March 2024, while working for a pharmacy.

The trio were reported for summons and are due at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 March.

The charges follow a two-year investigation which began when a pharmacy contacted police after becoming aware of discrepancies in their stock.

A fourth person, a woman, previously arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.

Selling or sharing prescription-only medication is a criminal offence. Taking a drug without the proper medical assessment carries a significant risk of an adverse reaction.

There is support for those struggling with drug use, and their families. Find out more by visiting Somerset Council’s website.