Three charged with prescription drug supply
Three people are due to appear in court charged with offences linked to the theft and supply of prescription-only drugs in Somerset.
Alastair Caines, 40, of Yeovil, Stuart Eales, 54, formerly of Yeovil, and Louise Larby, 41, formerly of Yeovil, all face charges of:
- Conspire to sell/supply prescription-only medicine (Oramorph) not in accordance with a prescription
- Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Zopiclone
- Conspire to supply controlled drug class B – Dihydrocodeine
- Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Diazepam
- Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Tramadol
- Conspire to supply controlled drug class C – Pregabalin
Stuart Eales and Louise Larby also face a charge of theft of controlled drugs between May 2022 and March 2024, while working for a pharmacy.
The trio were reported for summons and are due at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 March.
The charges follow a two-year investigation which began when a pharmacy contacted police after becoming aware of discrepancies in their stock.
A fourth person, a woman, previously arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.
Selling or sharing prescription-only medication is a criminal offence. Taking a drug without the proper medical assessment carries a significant risk of an adverse reaction.
There is support for those struggling with drug use, and their families. Find out more by visiting Somerset Council’s website.