Three men charged in hunt investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with an investigation into a hunt which took place in Somerset last year.

Ross Cordery, 45 of Highbridge, Wayne Greggory, 48 of Taunton, and James Parish, 31 of Uffcume in Devon, have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs under the Hunting Act 2004.

The charges follow an investigation led by the Rural Crime Team into a planned hunt event by The Vale of Taunton and Banwell Harriers Hunt in Chilton Trinity on 26 November last year.

All three defendants will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 April.