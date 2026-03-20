Three-month closure order secured against Taunton shop

A three-month closure order has been secured against a shop in Taunton which has been selling non-compliant vapes, illegal tobacco and counterfeit goods.

Avon and Somerset police and its licensing and antisocial behaviour teams worked alongside Trading Standards to secure the court order by demonstrating its links to criminality and associated anti-social behaviour in the area.

Taunton Magistrates Court was satisfied Mr Taunton, on Bridge Street has been linked to criminality, nuisance and disorder and granted the order on Thursday 12 March 2026.

PC Isabella Fitzgerald, from the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The impact on the community arising from the unlawful sale of these products cannot be overstated. We have received numerous reports and concerns from parents and members of the public regarding the sale of items from this premises. “These illegal activities have persisted for a considerable period, and throughout this time we have worked closely with our partners, including Trading Standards, to ensure that a robust and well‑evidenced case could be presented before the court.”

Evidence to secure the closure order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was gathered by Avon and Somerset Police and its partners.

The closure order is now in place for three months, which could be extended for a further three months, and anybody who attempts to enter the property will be committing a criminal offence.