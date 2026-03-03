Tribute to ‘loving’ father who died in A371 collision

The family of a man who sadly died after a collision near Wells last month have paid tribute to “a devoted son, a caring brother, a loving daddy, and a loyal friend”.

Michael Knowlson died at the scene of the collision on the A371 in Dinder at 3pm on Wednesday 18 February.

In a tribute, his family said: “With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Michael George Knowlson, taken tragically far too soon at just 34 years old. He will be forever loved and remembered by all who knew him in Croscombe and beyond. “Michael was so much more than words can capture — a devoted son, a caring brother, a loving daddy, and a loyal friend. His presence brought warmth, laughter, and comfort, and his absence leaves a silence in our lives and a hole in our hearts that will never truly be filled. “As a father, Michael’s love was deep and unconditional. His son was his world, and everything he did was guided by his love for Mason. As a son and brother, he gave kindness and his opinion freely, always ready with support, humour, or simply a listening ear. As a friend, he was genuine, dependable, and loved wholeheartedly — someone you could count on no matter what and never let you down. “Though his life was heartbreakingly short, Michael’s impact was immeasurable. He lives on in the memories, photos and stories we hold, the love he gave, and the lives he touched so deeply. He will be carried forward in every story told, every smile remembered, and every moment of love shared. Forever 34, forever loved, and never forgotten. “We are utterly heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with the loss of Michael and the immense impact he had on our lives, his absence has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled, we ask you to respect our privacy at this time and let us grief in peace.”

In remembrance of Michael a football match (Mike’s Match) is being held on Sunday 8th March at Strode College Sports Centre 2:30-4:30pm.

A service to celebrate Michael’s life will be held on Friday 20th March at 11am at St Cuthbert’s Church, Wells. It will be followed by the burial at Wells Cemetery for family and close friends only.

Following the service, family and friends are invited to join us at Wells Football Club to continue sharing memories and celebrating the life of a much-loved son, brother, daddy and friend.

Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.