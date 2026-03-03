Tributes paid to woman who was ‘life and soul of every gathering’ after fatal collision in Portbury

A family have paid tribute to a ‘dearly loved and deeply missed’ woman who has died following a collision in North Somerset last month.

Karina Haselgrove-Spurin was a pedestrian who was critically injured in a collision with a car in High Street, Portbury, at about 6.50am on Sunday 22 February.

She was taken to hospital, where she died late on Monday 23 February.

Karina’s family have paid tribute to the 50-year-old from Porth in Wales.

Her family said: “We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Karina so tragically. “Karina was a caring and loyal friend to many. She was the life and soul of every gathering and cherished the people around her deeply. “She was adventurous at heart, always travelling, exploring, and finding joy in the outdoors. “She is dearly loved and deeply missed, but her spirit, her laughter, and the love she gave so freely will stay with us always.”

Enquiries into the collision continue. A man, in his 50s, is due to attend a voluntary police interview in the near future.

Witnesses are asked to contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5226050025.