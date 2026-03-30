Two arrests made after motorcyclist’s death in A358 collision

Two people have been arrested following a fatal collision on the A358 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A358 Mattocks Tree Hill in West Hatch at approximately 10.25pm last night (Sunday 29 March).

A Nissan Juke and a Vauxhall Zafira were being driven south at the time of the collision, with the motorbike being ridden in the opposite direction towards Thornfalcon.

A man in his 20s, who was riding the motorbike, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts and sympathies go out to them at this incredibly upsetting time. A trained family liaison officer is supporting them.

Two men, aged 40 and 68, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The pair remain in police custody.

The road was reopened at approximately 3.30pm this afternoon.

We appreciate that an extended closure of an A-road can have a significant impact on the wider road network, but it is important collision investigation work is fully completed before the road can be reopened. We would like to thank people for their patience and understanding given the tragic nature of this incident.

Witnesses, or anyone driving in the area with relevant dashcam footage, can contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226086442.