Two men charged with drug supply offences

Two men from outside of the force area charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs have been remanded in prison until their next court appearance.

Daiyaan Arif, 22, of Blowers Green Crescent, Dudley, and Dean Harcourt, 47, of Albert Road, Birmingham, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court and entered no pleas on Thursday 19 March.

They have both been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine) and possession of criminal property.

The charges follow an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 18 March where officers found cash and around 350 wraps of what are suspected to be controlled substances.

Magistrates remanded them both in prison until their next appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 April.