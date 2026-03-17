Weapons seized following altercation in Yate

An investigation is underway after we seized weapons following an altercation involving several young people in South Gloucestershire.

We received several calls to an incident in a car park in East Walk, Yate, at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday 16 March).

A knife, a broken BB gun, counterfeit cash, and what is suspected to be a class B drug were seized from the scene, and nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

We understand those involved are known to each other and left the scene at around 6pm and therefore do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

Reassurance patrols have been carried out, and CCTV enquiries are being conducted while investigations continue.