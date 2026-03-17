Weapons seized following altercation in Yate
An investigation is underway after we seized weapons following an altercation involving several young people in South Gloucestershire.
We received several calls to an incident in a car park in East Walk, Yate, at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday 16 March).
A knife, a broken BB gun, counterfeit cash, and what is suspected to be a class B drug were seized from the scene, and nobody was seriously injured during the incident.
We understand those involved are known to each other and left the scene at around 6pm and therefore do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.
Reassurance patrols have been carried out, and CCTV enquiries are being conducted while investigations continue.
Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Baines said: “Members of the community will notice an increase in high-visibility patrols while we focus on maintaining public safety, but we do not believe this incident is linked to any ongoing issues in the area.
“The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) will be progressing the investigation and anyone with concerns are encouraged to discuss them with patrolling officers.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226072910, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.