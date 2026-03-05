Witness appeal after burglary in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information in relation to a burglary in Bath to come forward.

Personal items and a collection of coins were stolen from a property in Redland Park when the owner was away between 3pm on Thursday 26 February and 6pm on Monday 2 March.

CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries have been conducted, and we have maintained contact with the victim while the investigation continues.

Any witnesses, those with information and anybody with any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footages which could assist our enquiries are asked to contact us on 101 quoting 5226058298.