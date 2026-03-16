Witness appeal after fatal A39 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A39 near Bridgwater this morning (16 March).

Officers were called at 4.24am to the single-vehicle collision involving a red Ford Fiesta near Moorlinch.

Sadly a man in his 50s died at the scene. His family have been updated by a specially trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them.

The A39 was closed while initial investigations at the scene were completed, but it has since reopened.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage that could be relevant to our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226072114.