Witness appeal after M5 collision in Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on the M5.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a white BMW and black MG that happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Wellington) and 25 (Taunton) at about 3.20pm on Friday 27 March.

Two people required hospital treatment, including the MG driver. A passenger travelling in the BMW has was discharged from hospital to further recover at home later that same day.

Witnesses, or anyone with other information that can assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5226082234.