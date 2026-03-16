Witness appeal after woman raped

We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into the rape of a woman in Castle Park in Bristol yesterday morning (15 March).

A man has been arrested following the incident, which took place at about 10am.

Emergency services were called to Castle Park at 10.32am after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of the victim who was taken to hospital.

The victim has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of rape and he remains in police custody while the police investigation continues.