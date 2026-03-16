Witness appeal after woman raped
We’re appealing for witnesses as part of our investigation into the rape of a woman in Castle Park in Bristol yesterday morning (15 March).
A man has been arrested following the incident, which took place at about 10am.
Emergency services were called to Castle Park at 10.32am after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of the victim who was taken to hospital.
The victim has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home and she is being supported by specially trained officers.
A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday afternoon on suspicion of rape and he remains in police custody while the police investigation continues.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “I know how concerning this incident will be and our priority is making sure we provide the victim with all the support she needs.
“While these incidents are very rare, our serious sexual offences team Operation Bluestone are carrying out a full investigation into what happened to ensure we can take action.
“As part of this work, we would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in Castle Park between 9.30am and 10.30am to come forward.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226071688, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.