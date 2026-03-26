Witness appeal linked to Bridgwater burglary

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to a burglary in Bridgwater.

A number of items were stolen from an address on Taunton Road, Bridgwater, between 9am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 10 March.

Damage was caused to the property while entry was gained, and untidy searches were carried out in a downstairs bedroom, hallway, and an upstairs bedroom, where cash, a games console and other electrical items were stolen.

A white carrier bag with items inside left at the scene is believed to belong to the suspect.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we would like to hear from any witnesses, those who may have seen a man in the area at the time of the offence carrying a white carrier bag, and those with relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.