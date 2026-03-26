Witness appeal linked to Bridgwater burglary
We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with information relating to a burglary in Bridgwater.
A number of items were stolen from an address on Taunton Road, Bridgwater, between 9am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 10 March.
Damage was caused to the property while entry was gained, and untidy searches were carried out in a downstairs bedroom, hallway, and an upstairs bedroom, where cash, a games console and other electrical items were stolen.
A white carrier bag with items inside left at the scene is believed to belong to the suspect.
CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and we would like to hear from any witnesses, those who may have seen a man in the area at the time of the offence carrying a white carrier bag, and those with relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226065673, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.