Witness appeal linked to rape investigation
We are appealing to anybody who may have seen a woman walking alone in rural areas of North Somerset earlier this month to contact us with information which could assist with an ongoing rape investigation.
A woman, in her late teens, was raped in the Rooksbridge area at around 1am on Monday 16 March. She fled before she was helped by a member of the public, who we have since spoken to.
We would now like to hear from a woman who was asked for directions and any drivers who may have been in the Rooksbridge, Loxton and Sevier Road, and Axbridge areas, on that date between 6am and 7.45am, who may have relevant information or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries.
A man, 25, arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on conditional bail. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and witness statements have been taken while investigations continue.
Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Charmaine Dyne said: “A thorough investigation is underway, and we remain in contact with the victim who has been offered access to specialist support services.
“We would like to hear from any drivers who saw a woman in the area on the morning of March 16, those with relevant dashcam footage, and any other information, no matter how small or trivial they may think it might be, to contact us.
“We would also particularly like to speak to a woman, who was described as wearing a lanyard and being in the company of a small child, who was approached by another woman who asked for directions to Bridgwater.
“We want to remind people that any violence towards woman and girls will not be tolerated, and any victim of a sexual offence will be heard, believed, and supported.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226072295, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.