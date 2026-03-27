Witness appeal linked to rape investigation

We are appealing to anybody who may have seen a woman walking alone in rural areas of North Somerset earlier this month to contact us with information which could assist with an ongoing rape investigation.

A woman, in her late teens, was raped in the Rooksbridge area at around 1am on Monday 16 March. She fled before she was helped by a member of the public, who we have since spoken to.

We would now like to hear from a woman who was asked for directions and any drivers who may have been in the Rooksbridge, Loxton and Sevier Road, and Axbridge areas, on that date between 6am and 7.45am, who may have relevant information or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries.

A man, 25, arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on conditional bail. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and witness statements have been taken while investigations continue.