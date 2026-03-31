Witness appeal to suspected arson in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries into what is suspected to be a deliberate fire in Bristol.

A caravan was destroyed on Netham Road, St Phillips, at around 3.15am this morning (Tuesday 31 March).

The flames spread and caused damage to another caravan, from which a man was rescued by the fire service, and a separate vehicle during the incident.

Fortunately, nobody was injured and increased reassurance patrols will be carried out as the investigation continues.

We would like to hear from anybody who may have seen somebody acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident to contact us.

We would also like to speak to anybody who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.