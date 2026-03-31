Witness appeal to suspected arson in Bristol
We are appealing for witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries into what is suspected to be a deliberate fire in Bristol.
A caravan was destroyed on Netham Road, St Phillips, at around 3.15am this morning (Tuesday 31 March).
The flames spread and caused damage to another caravan, from which a man was rescued by the fire service, and a separate vehicle during the incident.
Fortunately, nobody was injured and increased reassurance patrols will be carried out as the investigation continues.
We would like to hear from anybody who may have seen somebody acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the incident to contact us.
We would also like to speak to anybody who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage.
Neighbourhoods’ Inspector Richard Jones said: “We are aware incidents like this cause concern in our communities, but a thorough investigation is being carried out and at this stage we are not linking this to any other incidents.
“Fortunately, a man was rescued from a neighbouring caravan, and the outcome of this incident could have been far more serious.
“The safety of our communities is a priority, and we will have an increased presence in the area following the incident, and we would urge any witnesses and those with information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226087699, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.