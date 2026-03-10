Witnesses sought following fatal collision on A37 in Somerset
Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A37 near Shepton Mallet on Friday 6 March are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
We were called to the collision, which involved a lorry and a motorbike near the junction with the A367, at 7.48am.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.
The driver of the lorry was treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage that could be relevant for our investigation should call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226062494, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.