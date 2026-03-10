Witnesses sought following fatal collision on A37 in Somerset

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A37 near Shepton Mallet on Friday 6 March are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

We were called to the collision, which involved a lorry and a motorbike near the junction with the A367, at 7.48am.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

The driver of the lorry was treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but thankfully did not sustain any serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage that could be relevant for our investigation should call us.