Woman due in court after 2025 fatal dog attack

A 24-year-old woman is due in court next month in connection with a fatal dog attack in Bristol last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death for Kelcie Reed, of Lawrence Weston.

She is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 23 April.

Morgan Dorsett

It comes after a police investigation into the death of 19-year-old Morgan Dorsett following an attack by an XL Bully dog in Withywood on 26 February last year.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Cobhorn Drive at 7.19pm where, despite their efforts, Morgan sadly died.

A man in his 20s, who was also arrested last year, will face no further action.