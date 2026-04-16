 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Appeal after car stolen in Clevedon

Appeal after car stolen in Clevedon

Posted on 16 April 2026, at 17:20 in Appeals

A stock image of two police cars side-by-side on an urban road with their emergency lights on. The graphic has the text
Police appeal

We are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Clevedon earlier this month.

At around 3am on Tuesday 7 April, three unknown individuals forced entry into a house in Bradford Close and took the homeowners car keys whilst they were asleep upstairs.

The individuals then stole the car parked outside the property, an orange BMW M4 Competition.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including CCTV, doorbell trawls, and ANPR analysis.

We would like to reassure the community that we are treating this case, and other matters of vehicle theft, with the upmost seriousness.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or any other kind of footage or information, to come forward. You can call 101 and quote reference 5226094105.

For information about how to improve your security at home, visit Home protection | Avon and Somerset Police

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226094105, or complete our online appeals form.