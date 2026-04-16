Appeal after car stolen in Clevedon

We are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Clevedon earlier this month.

At around 3am on Tuesday 7 April, three unknown individuals forced entry into a house in Bradford Close and took the homeowners car keys whilst they were asleep upstairs.

The individuals then stole the car parked outside the property, an orange BMW M4 Competition.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including CCTV, doorbell trawls, and ANPR analysis.

We would like to reassure the community that we are treating this case, and other matters of vehicle theft, with the upmost seriousness.

We are asking for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or any other kind of footage or information, to come forward. You can call 101 and quote reference 5226094105.

For information about how to improve your security at home, visit Home protection | Avon and Somerset Police