Appeal after driver fails to stop after collision in Hartcliffe
We are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Bristol.
Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and pedestrian at about 12.20pm on Saturday 11 April in Fulford Road in Hartcliffe.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The car, described as a blue Mini Cooper, was not at the scene when officers arrived.
A vehicle matching the description was stopped by officers in Whitland Road about an hour after the collision and a 37-year-old woman was arrested. She has since been released on bail.
Witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5226098855.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226098855, or complete our online appeals form.