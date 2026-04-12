Appeal after driver fails to stop after collision in Hartcliffe

We are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and pedestrian at about 12.20pm on Saturday 11 April in Fulford Road in Hartcliffe.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The car, described as a blue Mini Cooper, was not at the scene when officers arrived.

A vehicle matching the description was stopped by officers in Whitland Road about an hour after the collision and a 37-year-old woman was arrested. She has since been released on bail.

Witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5226098855.